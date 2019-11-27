Jackie Dulaney Smith’s newly released “The Special Tree” is a captivating book about finding joy and wisdom during Christmastime.
Smith will hold a book signing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Blessings Bookstore in West Monroe.
Smith was born in 1944 to Clydie and Cisro Dulaney, in a poor farming family with seven children in northeast Louisiana.
Smith’s mother told her children stories throughout their early years, some from memory with others rooted in scripture. Smith later relayed those stories to her children and grandchildren.
Smith went to school in Rayville and still has many friends and family there.
