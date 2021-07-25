Monroe-West Monroe: The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council will be hosting a release and book signing of Don Cincone’s memoir “Time Was Not My Burden.”
The event will be held at West Monroe City Hall on Monday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An artist talk will begin at 12:30 p.m. Hardcopies will be available for purchase for $50 plus tax.
An additional book signing with Cincone will be held at Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum on Saturday, July 31, from 1-6 p.m. This event will also have a special unveiling of never-before-seen original art by Cincone along with numerous paintings and a sculpture currently displayed in the museum. Hardcopies will also be available for purchase.
Cincone was born in 1937 in the small town of Alto, southeast of Monroe. Graduating from Carroll High School, Cincone went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University. Stationed in Europe while serving in the Army, Don expanded his artistic studies by viewing the works of the masters firsthand.
After his tour of duty was complete, Cincone lived and worked in California and south Texas before ultimately returning to his roots in northeast Louisiana. A resident now of West Monroe, Cincone is a world-renowned artist with his works held by numerous museums and corporations in addition to individual collections by some of the famous names of art and film.
