The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana handed out 397 boxes full of school supplies last week at its West Monroe Club location off Evergreen Street.
For the past two years, Healthy Blue has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to help jump start the school year for youth in the Ouachita Parish community.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it was more important than ever to help kids as they prepare to return to school.
The school supply giveaway was modified this year to drive-through only to help with social distancing, and the Club staff wore masks for safety.
Kids under the age of 18 received a school supply box, a boxed lunch and free snowballs.
Healthy Blue will donate more than 6,000 school supply kits this summer to youth across the state to support back to school efforts and virtual programming and learning. Since 2016, Healthy Blue has donated nearly 25,000 school supply kits to local youth in Louisiana.
