The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana will be postponing the start of summer camp that was scheduled to begin on June 1.
“We will continue to revisit the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the coming weeks, along with our staff and volunteer training to see if and when we can open this summer,” said Eldonta Osborne, Boys & Girls Club of North Louisiana’s Chief Executive Officer.
Osborne said staff members would continue to clean and sanitize the club, collect personal protective equipment and take additional precautions to ensure children and staff will be safe once the club is reopened.
