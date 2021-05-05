The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana plans to soon resume its Summer Day Camp after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The camp is an eight-week session from June 7 to July 30 and will be hosted at our West Monroe (Evergreen Street) and Ruston (Memorial Drive) clubhouses.
As the effects of the pandemic linger, the Boys & Girls Club will be serving limited campers (75 maximum at each site) and age groups (Kindergarten – Fifth Grade). Age will be determined by which grade was completed as of May 2021.
Due to limited capacity, registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and is now open to the general public.
Register through our website at BGCofNL.org under the “Summer Camp” tab or come by your local Club to register a camper (or campers).
This year’s Summer Day Camp will be broken into two sessions with the first session running from June 7 through July 2. Session 2 will be July 5 through July 30. Camp hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will also be provided at no additional cost.
Cost is $326 for both sessions (June 7-July 30). Cost for one session is $163. Cost goes down for each additional child within the same household.
Registrations will be accepted until Friday, May 14.
If you have any questions, please contact the Club offices at the numbers below during office hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m.):
• West Monroe (Evergreen Club) — 318-323-1644
• Ruston (Memorial Club) — 318-255-2225
