Celebrating Spring, the Arts Council Brown Bag Concerts Series returns each Wednesday in April at Anna Gray Noe Park in downtown Monroe (across from St. Francis Medical Center at 309 Jackson Street).
In case of rain, the show goes on indoors at First Baptist Church of Monroe, across the street from the park at 201 St. John Street.
Bring a picnic lunch or pick up a $5 box lunch on site from Newk’s. You will have your choice between half a chicken salad sandwich, or half an oven roasted turkey sandwich both including chips and dessert.
Cash or credit/debit cards accepted.
Continuing a tradition, Mulhearn’s will provide free cookies. Drinks are available courtesy of First Baptist of Monroe and Newk’s.
Come early so you don’t miss out.
Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Performances are free. Thank you to our sponsors, Vantage Health Plan, Newk’s, Jim Taylor Buick GMC, Mulhearn Funeral Homes, 1st Baptist Church, and the City of Monroe.
April 14
Carole King Tribute
with Rod Payne and
Karen Solomon
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Grammy-winning, chart-topping album Tapestry, local favorites Rod Payne and Karen Solomon bring a fabulous Carole King tribute performance. Karen is a diverse voice with shades of theatre, jazz, and pure pop. Today she is accompanied by Rod, a legend on the local music scene. Come join us as these two local talents bring to life Carole King’s soundtrack of the ‘70’s.
April 21
Mason Granade
A long-time Series favorite, Mason has been performing for over 30 years. If your playlist includes Eagles, America, and the Beatles, Mason is your guy. You may also have heard his popular album recorded with Matthews-Granade on the radio or in R-Squared movies, “New Hope” and “Flag of My Father,” where he even had a cameo. Sneak a listen online at www.masongranade.com, then join us for some great tunes.
April 28
Denene Stringfellow
Lift your spirits. A little gospel, a few show tunes, and everything else in between. Yes, it is area favorite, Ruston’s own, Denene Stringfellow.
Come see why Ruston observes Denene Stringfellow Day each year.
He is back by popular demand — a great way to wrap up the Series and spring us forward into May.
