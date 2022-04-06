Locals are invited to celebrate this season of rebirth with friends, food, and fun! Join us every Wednesday in April for the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s noontime outdoor Brown Bag Concerts Series.
Come on down to the lush green Palace Park at 220 DeSiard Street, the venue for 2022’s first Brown Bag Series (public parking at 4th and DeSiard). In case of rain, the event move indoors to the old Palace department store, next door to the park.
Bring your lunch or just grab a $5 sack lunch on site from Newk’s Eatery including their famous tea. Mulhearn’s will again provide free cookies. Water and lemonade will also be available. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged! Performances are free, thanks to sponsors Mulhearn’s, Newk’s Eatery, The Palace, and the City of Monroe. Here’s who’s on stage:
April 13 -
Hal Mayfield
We hit our stride with this prolific young performer who lives to “play for people, make albums, and write better songs.” Hal’s inspirations are Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, and Bob Dylan along with the sounds of groups like Old Crow Medicine Show and Nickel Creek. Hal has several albums to his credit with performing experience near and far.
April 20 -
Bethany Raybourn
Come get a taste of the folksy-flavored roots Americana style of this local singer-songwriter in this third outing of this spring’s Series. Bethany got her start singing in church, and her musical talent has blossomed forth from there, shaped by folksy/country influences like Lucinda Williams and Neko Case. Come relax in the park and listen to this multi-instrumentalist perform her original tunes and some folksy favorites. as we head into the Series home stretch.
April 27 -
Alice Prophet
and Rita Spillers
This duo’s talent moves the soul! Alice sings many different styles of music from Patsy Cline and Linda Ronstadt to inspirationals, standards and oldies. She has written and recorded a CD of Christian music, performed in Branson and onstage at the Dove Awards among many stage, TV and radio appearances. She’s joined by local favorite pianist Rita Spillers. Rita played for Warehouse Restaurant guests for 25 years plus is a regular at many local churches and events. With several CDs of her work to her credit, she imbues her performance with her love of her instrument and song. The duo’s music will lift your heart as we close out the Series and head into the Spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.