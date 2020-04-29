The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Strauss Theater Center and the City of West Monroe are pleased to announce the return of the West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series to be held every Wednesday in May at noon.
Following the “Safe at Home” order, these special performances will stream online. The series is a tribute to honor the musicians and artists lost in 2020. Each week we’ll feature a unique combination of artists from throughout Northeast Louisiana and highlight the talent of our regional musicians while providing our community with a fun, entertaining online diversion!
The West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is presented by West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, Strauss Theater Center, and the City of West Monroe in partnership with NELA Couch Concert Series, 90.3 KEDM, Advanced Healthcare Benefits, Centric Federal Credit Union, Emily Nunnelee State Farm, Moxey NELA, The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, Newk’s Eatery, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, and the Ouachita Parish School System.
The concerts are free to the general public and will stream online at westmonroechamber.org, nelaarts.org and the Chamber’s Facebook page at facebook.com/westmonroechamber thanks to our generous sponsors.
The public is asked to share our Facebook event online or the Facebook event flyer to be registered to win gift cards that will be drawn each concert! In addition, Newk’s Eatery will be offering a special deal for our viewers.
90.3 KEDM Public Radio will broadcast encore performances the following Sundays in May at 6 p.m.
For more information about the concert series, please call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961 or online at www.westmonroechamber.org or membership@westmonroechamber.org.
