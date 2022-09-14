Come enjoy refreshing breezes while you soak up the sunshine and song in the park! Join us every Wednesday in October for the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s noontime outdoor Brown Bag Concerts Series.
Come on down to the lush green Palace Park at 220 DeSiard Street (beside the old Palace Dept. Store location), our venue for the Fall Brown Bag Series (public parking at 4th and DeSiard). In case of rain, we’ll move indoors to the old Palace Dept. store, next door to the park.
Bring a picnic lunch or just grab a $5 sack lunch on site from Newk’s Eatery including their famous tea. Mulhearn’s will again provide free cookies to make the concerts extra sweet! Water and lemonade will also be available. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged!
Performances are FREE, thanks to our sponsors Mulhearn’s, Newk’s Eatery, The Palace, Paramount Healthcare Consultants, Jim Taylor Buick GMC, and the City of Monroe. Here’s who’s on stage:
October 5 – Lisa Spann with Josh Love
Kick off the Series with two of the best! Lisa Spann is known for her powerhouse voice and engaging stage presence. Today she’s joined by Josh Love, an award-winning bluesman who covers R&B, rock and more. Together, the duo promises a showcase of their talents blended to make an effortlessly cool hour of magic. Come enjoy the fresh air, fall breezes, and cool tunes as we kick off the Series.
October 12 – Clara McBroom
Northeast Louisiana native Clara McBroom is a fresh face and voice to grace our Series today! This 20-year-old is already making a name for herself in the local music scene with her indie folk and country-centered shows. Come listen for yourself and see why she’s already in demand on stage and at events far and wide as we keep the Series rolling in the park!
October 19 – Zach O’Neil
New to the Series, young talent Zach O’Neil already has a decade of performing under his belt! A 22-year-old Simsboro native, this local singer songwriter brings us a taste of old and new country, blues, rock, and even a few of his own originals to keep it fresh and uniquely his own. Zach has opened for class act artists such as Doug Stone, and Daryl Singletary – stop by for a treat today as the Series starts into the home stretch!
October 26 – Brian Sivils
A true child of the Delta with roots from Texas to Mississippi, Brian Sivils is all about the Blues. He cut his teeth musically singing in family gospel groups then studied music in school and on the road as a lead singer and backstage production guru. He considers among his best experiences working behind the scenes with musicians like Willie Steel, an early drummer for Howlin’ Wolf, and blues legend Bobby Rush. A veteran of the Red River Revel, Delta Fest, New Orleans PoBoy Preservation Festival, Catfish Festival, the Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and the Arkansas Blues and Heritage Festival in Helena, Arkansas, come enjoy this popular blues performer, and raconteur, a Road Trips’ Entertainer of the Year (2009), as he rounds out the Series and launches us into the fun times and even faster pace of Fall.
For more information or to confirm the show will go on in case of rain, call the Arts Council office at 397.6717 or 397.6754. Visit the Arts Council online at www.nelaarts.com, find us on Facebook or Instagram @region8arts!
The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana seeks to nurture a vibrant regional arts culture through support, promotion, and education. The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana strives to be a transformative force for the community by encouraging a passion for the arts, promoting partnerships and collaboration, and ensuring access to the arts for all. Activities of the Arts Council are supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.
