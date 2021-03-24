Sheena Bryant, Vice President of Business Development Strategy for the North Louisiana Economic Partnership based in Shreveport,earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CecD).
The CecD is a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) administered the CEcD Exam on March 6, 2021, and candidates received their results on March 12, 2021. With six years of economic development experience, Sheena Bryant has overseen the North Louisiana Economic Partnership’s business development strategy, including lead generation and business attraction activities, since 2016. She has planned numerous site visits for prospective companies and familiarization tours for site selectors, as well as assisted companies such as Weyerhaeuser and SuperATV establish new facilities in our region. Bryant has worked on 149 projects, representing over 44,000 potential jobs and approximately $16 billion in capital investment.
Bryant’s achievement would not have been possible without the support from AEP SWEPCO, which contributed to her professional development through scholarships.
The CEcD designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession.
