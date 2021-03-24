Ashley Busada, CEcD and Senior Vice President at the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), recently received the 2021 Economic Development 40 Under 40 Award, the biennial award recognizing rising stars under 40 years old in the economic development industry.
“Our team is very proud of Ashley and not surprised she received this recognition,” said Angie White, Interim President of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “Ashley has worked diligently over the last year to be responsive to the needs of the businesses we work with as they recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic and has been our ear to the ground on legislation and other state and federal resources that can benefit communities, companies and residents in our region.”
The awards program is hosted by Development Counsellors International (DCI), a New York-based integrated marketing firm that works with economic development and travel organizations around the globe, and Jorgenson Consulting, a leading national executive search firm serving organizations in non-profit, economic, and community development industries. An independent selection committee of six economic development professionals and site selection consultants evaluated a record-number of 200-plus nominees.
Busada oversees NLEP’s government relations and advocacy efforts that impact economic development in North Louisiana. Busada is also part of the Business Development team, which includes recruiting companies to North Louisiana and assisting existing companies in accessing the resources they need to grow here. Busada is a Certified Economic Developer, as designated by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Busada is member of the IEDC Young Professionals Committee and is the co-founder and co-director of the Cinderella Project of Shreveport, a nonprofit that provides free prom dresses to junior and senior girls in Northwest Louisiana.
DCI and Jorgenson officially announced the winners Monday night at a virtual awards reception held in conjunction with the International Economic Development Council Leadership Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.