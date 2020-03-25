Rodney Welch, Owner of Brightway, The Rodney Welch Agency, was recently named the Best Insurance Agent in the Ark-La-Miss from Black Business Owners United at an award ceremony held Feb. 22.
Welch opened the insurance agency in West Monroe in March 2019.
“We’re honored to be recognized by Black Business Owners United as the top Insurance Agent in the region and work hard every day to earn the trust of our friends and neighbors as their No. 1 trusted resource for their Home, Auto and other insurance needs,” said Welch.
“I love helping my community protect their financial futures and everything they’ve worked so hard to earn. As a Brightway Agent, I’m able to offer the most choice of insurance brands and do the shopping for my customers to find them the best coverage at the most affordable price.”
Brightway, The Welch Agency is located 610 Cypress St in West Monroe (near the intersection of Cypress and Vernon).
