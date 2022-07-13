buster Keaton play

CA Studio and Strauss Theatre Center plan to collaborate on “Stoneface: the Rise and Fall and Rise of Buster Keaton” in four performances from July 14 to July 16.

Author and Monroe native Vanessa Perkins Stewart is a product of Strauss Theatre Center, having studied theatre with Cathy Airhart Webb while performing in the Young Troupe.  

In Los Angeles, Stewart wrote the play about the life of the silent film genius for her husband French Stewart (“Third Rock from the Sun”; “Mom”).  The production played numerous theatres in California, winning accolades from the theatre and film community for Vanessa Stewart’s writing and French Stewart’s performances as Buster Keaton.  

Vanessa Stewart messaged Webb during the pandemic about directing one of her plays. Webb chose “Stoneface,” and the result is this northeast Louisiana premiere in which Webb directs an entirely local cast in performing her former Young Troupe student’s writing.

The Monroe cast is led by Sam Coleman and Jackson Culp as the older and younger Keatons, with Benjamin Simmons as Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle. Chris Mouk plays Louis B. Mayer and Josh Madden plays Charlie Chaplin. The Monroe “Stoneface” also features Anne Nichols Brown, Charleszette Tyson,  Mike Turner, Stephanie Turner, Luke Bolton, Kara Carter, Lyndsey Mouk,  Jeremy Tucker, Maddie Deason, Jason Barnett, Kylie Daigle, Ciarra Meyers, and Sarah Smith with film appearances by Carter Mouk, Hudson Mouk and Aaron Steece.  

“Stoneface” production crew includes Erica Bolton, Taylor Nelson, Anne Anne Nichols Brown, Lucy Brown, Maddie Deason, Pat Hayes, Lynn Hollier, Brady Cole, Mike Turner, Oliver Turner, David Kaul, Justin Havard and Keith Beard.  

Tickets for the premiere party on July 14 and other performances are available by calling 318-323-6681 or online at  HYPERLINK "http://www.strausstc.com/tickets" \n _blankwww.strausstc.com/tickets

