The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum plans to host a Meet the Authors even on Jan. 16, featuring authors Wes and Shirley Wesselhoeft and Arthur Edwards.
Local authors and veterans Edwards and Wes Wesselhoeft will be available to meet with visitors as well as discuss and sign their books, both of which provide insight into their lives and time in the military.
Visitors are encouraged to mingle with the authors and tour the museum.
Edwards’ book “From Pen to Sword” is a collection of poems written with the combat veteran in mind. The book strives to bring awareness and understanding of PTSD as well as be a cathartic experience for the reader.
“Wesselhoeft: Traded to the Enemy” is the story of an innocent six-year-old American boy who was caught up in the events of World War II.
This After Hours event is part of the Monroe Museum Month. Patrons are encouraged to visit all ten local museums during the month of January for the chance to win prizes. Passports are available at each museum.
Spanning all wars from WWI through Iraqi Freedom and representing all military branches, this museum honors veterans, soldiers and patriotism.
The museum takes an active role in veteran and community outreach. A free PTDS support group for combat veterans, led by a Vietnam Veteran and PhD Psychologist, is hosted in the museum’s library twice a month. History is preserved through the recording of veteran oral histories which are given to the family as well as sent to the Library of Congress for preservation. The General Chennault Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans Association (DAV) meets monthly at the Museum. The DAV certified Service Officers advocate for veterans and their families to receive earned benefits. The General Chennault Chapter 51 also provides van service, providing free transportation to the VA medical center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is located at 701 Kansas Lane in Monroe. For more information, visit chennaultmuseum.org.
