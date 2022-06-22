CAPTAIN JEROME Casey, center, of the Monroe Salvation Army received his commission as an ordained minister and rank of full captain last week in Atlanta, Georgia last week. He was recognized as a leader and commander who has been committed to Ouachita Parish and the surrounding areas. Also pictured are Pastor Woods Watson, Chairman of Salvation Army Board, left, and Faith Smith, right, of the Monroe Walmart SuperCenter (Courtesy photo).
Captain Jerome Casey recieves commission as ordained, full rank of captain in Atlanta
