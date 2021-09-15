The Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeastern Louisiana, or CASA of NELA, celebrated its 20th anniversary this week with a special proclamation by Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.
“As CASA of NELA celebrates 20 years of changing children’s stories in Northeast Louisiana, we would like to express our gratitude to all volunteers, collaterals and community partners for helping us create a Legacy of Advocacy,” said Keri Foust, CASA of NELA Program Director.
CASA of the 4th JDC was established by Cindy Murray in 1999 after receiving a grant from the Junior League of Monroe. In 2001, CASA of the 4th JDC expanded its services to encompass a service area of the entire Northeast Louisiana region, becoming CASA of Northeast Louisiana. This area includes, 11 parishes, Lincoln, Union, Ouachita, Morehouse, Caldwell, West Carroll, East Carroll, Richland, Franklin, Madison, and Tensas, and 5 judicial districts.
Throughout the past 20 years, CASA of NELA has served thousands of children, trained hundreds of volunteers, and impacted families lives throughout the region. All this was done with the help and support of the communities they serve.
