CASA of Northeast Louisiana is seeking volunteers to help advocate on behalf of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with CASA of Northeast Louisiana. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges that helps them make the most informed decisions about each child. These visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being.
“Teachers and daycare workers are mandated child abuse reporters. If children are not in school, they are not able to report. That is why it is important during the summer months for people to be on the look out for signs of abuse or neglect.,” said Leslie Bryan, Community Development Coordinator for CASA of NELA. “We need volunteers now more than ever and are encouraging all community members to join us by either volunteering their time or by keeping an eye on children in their communities to ensure that they are safe.”
CASA of NELA will offer an online Volunteer Training beginning July 22, 2021. For more information, contact CASA at HYPERLINK “mailto:volunteer@standforhope.org”volunteer@standforhope.org or www.casaofnela.org
If readers suspect that a child is in immediate danger, they should contact their local law enforcement for call 9-1-1. They can also call, toll-free, 24 hours a day, the DCFS Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline at 855-452-5437, to report abuse or neglect.
