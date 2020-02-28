CASA of Northeast Louisiana plans to hold two informational sessions at the office located at 513 Walnut Street in Monroe in early March.
The come-and-go sessions will offer interested community members an opportunity to come by and explore the CASA Program without making any sort of commitment.
The sessions will be held on Monday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and again on Thursday, March 5, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served.
This will be a time to visit with CASA team members and volunteers to gain an insight to this growing program.
Anyone interested is encouraged to attend. CASA will be holding a new volunteer training class beginning March 26 to ready volunteers to serve the local children currently in need of an advocate.
CASA volunteer training consists of five, three and a half hour classes spread out over five weeks. No previous experience is required to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
By volunteering for just 5-10 hours per month, Advocates can make a lifelong difference for a local child.
The goal of CASA is that each child served will find a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. Too often, children languish for years in the foster care system, with no hope of finding a permanent home or having a normal childhood. Studies have shown that when a CASA is involved, a child’s chances of finding a permanent home are doubled.
The role of a CASA is to act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for the Judge, collecting information through observation and interviews with key players in the child’s life and then reporting back to the judge.
To become a CASA, you must be at least 21 years old and pass a federal background check.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.