A garage sale to benefit the River Cities Humane Society for Cats will be held from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church Fellowship Hall in Monroe. The address is 2816 Deborah Drive.
You will find great bargains and all items are in good, clean, working condition.
Items include small appliances, household items such as dishes, pots and pans, glassware and cutlery; as well as pictures, shoes, purses, books, children’s toys, linens and curtains, crafts and decorative items.
There is a $1 entry fee per person and all proceeds benefit the shelter.
River Cities Humane Society for Cats is a private, non-profit, no-kill shelter located at 5302 Desiard St., Monroe.
