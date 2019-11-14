Local celebrities will battle in a lip sync contest for their favorite charity during a Thursday, Nov. 14 event at the Ouachita Grand Plaza in Monroe.
The doors open at 6 p.m. with the contest beginning at 7 p.m.
The event is expected to benefit three local charities and generate proceeds for downtown Monroe projects.
General admission tickets on eventbrite.com are available for $25 and tickets at the door cost $35.
Amanda McMullen Lyon, with Middays with Mack on 103.1 NOW FM, and B.J. Bell, a 17-year-old combat veteran with the U.S. Army, will host the event.
The judges are Delia Simpson, Nick Harrison, and Jason Byron Nelson.
Brad Shows of Enoch’s will battle for his charity “St. Vincent DePaul’s Pharmacy for Vets.”
Kimberly Essex and her group members McKenzie Salter-Grassi, Caroline Milford, Sonni Bennett, Avery Hanna, Victoria Broadway, Alyssa Blackburn, and Coleman Towns will battle for their charity “Volunteers of America.”
Shane Wall will battle for his charity “National Parents Association.”
Chris Demirdjian of KTVE will battle for his charity “NELA Veterans’ Home.”
Mike Downhour of Stephens Media Group, DJ T-Lay Collins, DJ Melissa Touchet, and DJ Worm will battle for their charity “Cancer Foundation League.”
Lamont Windom and his group members Kim Hill, Naya Davis, Rini Shaii, Adrian Williams, Adrine Fields, Joshua McClinton, and Jenny Edwards will battle for his charity “Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness.”
Michael Wilkes of Century Next Bank will battle for his charities “Ouachita Green” and “Louisiana Purchase Zoological Society.”
Jeremy Harrell of Guaranty Bank and Trust will battle for “Life Choices Pregnancy Resource Center.”
Jayne Smith-Green will battle for her charity “Union Parish Humane Society.”
Rod Washington of City of Monroe will battle it out for his charity “Straightway Youth Center.”
Kevo Meredith of 2 Dudes & his group will battle for his charity “Our Home.”
