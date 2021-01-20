The Monroe Chamber of Commerce recently announced the selection of its 2021 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.
On the Executive Committee for 2021 is John B. Landry, Jr., with McNew, King, & Landry, LLP, Chairman of the Board; Immediate Past Chairman Terri Hicks with St. Francis Medical Center and Specialty Management Services of Ouachita; and Chairman Elect for 2021 is Tania Hilburn with JPMorgan Chase; Treasurer is Jeremy Harrell with Guaranty Bank & Trust; Sue Nicholson, President & CEO, Monroe Chamber; and Vice President, Workforce Development Jay Mulhern with Express Employment Professionals.
Also: Vice President, Communications Division is Adam Greene with Bocks Board Packaging/Bayou State Packaging; Paul Hutcheson, Homeland Bank, Vice President, Government and Infrastructure; Randy Stone, KTVE/KARD, Vice President, Membership Development; and Beverly Lewis with Ochsner LSU Health will serve as member at large.
Serving on the board of directors are: Randy Aldret with VCOM; Mark Kent Anderson, MidSouth Extrusion; Dr. Ron Berry, with the University of Louisiana at Monroe; Cody Bauman, Drax; Mike Breard with Vantage Health Plan, Inc.; Jane Brown, Steel Fabricators; Stephanie Young-Calhoun, Lumen; Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe; Matt Dickerson, Legacy Metal Worx, LLC; Shelia Grayson, Origin Bank; Carla Holland, Louisiana Small Business Development; Aimee Kane, St. Francis Medical Center; Meg Keene, Stephens Media Group; Jeff Laudenheimer with Progressive Bank; Lindsay Leavitt, Portico; Amanda Lyon, The Hub; Tim McLachlan with IBM; James Moore, III with Moore Investments; Sue Patel, Southern Hospitality Services; Kersten Puechner, Pecanland Mall; Micah Pulliam, Coast Professional; William Smart, Monroe Housing Authority; Dr. Wendi Tostenson, Louisiana Delta Community College; and Justin Underwood, Origin Bank.
