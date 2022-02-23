Leadership Ouachita was established by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce in 1988 to develop and empower the emerging leaders of northeast Louisiana to transform the region into a place recognized as one of the best places to live and do business.
Almost 900 residents of northeast Louisiana have graduated from the program.
Last week the Monroe Chamber of Commerce announced the 37 participants for 2022: Bryson Belaire, Thomas & Farr; Jeshirl Brice, City of Monroe; Josh Carroll, SnapMe Creative; ReRe Crockett, Origin Bank; Justin Cummings, West Monroe Police Department; Courtney Dickerson, Etheridge Pipeline & Conduit; Julie Dickson, Specialty Management Services of Ouachita; Jawaun Downs, City of Monroe; Kimberly Essex, City of Monroe; Nadine Fares, Lincoln Health Care; Corey Gilbert, Heard, McElroy & Vestal; Yolanda Henderson, Enrich Personal Care Services; Harmony Hixon, Origin Bank; Latetao Hutchinson, Chase; Fawn Hutto, Caldwell Memorial Hospital; Brice Jones, ULM; Meghan Jones, United Way of NELA; Amber Marshall, Berry Global; Anthony Marshall, LA DOTD; Michelli Martin, City of Monroe; Pamela Martin, Ochsner LSU Monroe; Carolyn McFarland, LA Delta Community College; James Miles, Pelican State Credit Union; Brittany Myers, Drax; Elizabeth Newcomer, John Rea Realty; Chris Noren, Guaranty Bank; Allison Nunnelee, Vantage Health Plan; Albert Paxton, LA State Police/Bank of Oak Ridge; Mitch Reppond, Lexicon dba Steel Fabricators; Pegeen Singley, Centric Federal Credit Union; Anne Marie Sisk, ULM; Tyler Smith, Graphic Packaging; Leah Tatum, LA Dept of Health/Office of Public Health; Peyton Underwood, Century Next Bank; Gina White, ULM; Lamont Windom, Children’s Coalition; Abigail Wise, Discover Monroe-West Monroe;
The nine-month program will begin with an opening retreat at Cypress Bend Resort in Many, Louisiana which includes basic leadership assessment as well as participation in SIMSOC, a simulated society. The retreat is followed by monthly sessions which continue through November and include government advocacy, workforce development, infrastructure, and all aspects of the community where leadership is needed to make an impact.
