The Bank of Oak Ridge, Spartan Adventure Park, and Drax, were honored with Thomas H. Scott Awards of Excellence during a drive-in/listen-in event held on May 19 at the University of Louisiana at Monroe Library.
In addition, three businesses received special judge’s awards. The event was held outdoors due to COVID 19.
The selections came from 33 nominations for the awards, which honors companies making significant contributions to the Ouachita Parish economy through capital improvements, expansion, job creation, and community involvement during 2019/2020. This year’s nominees collectively employ 3,373 people in Ouachita Parish and made capital investments of almost $39.5 million.
The Bank of Oak Ridge won the award in the category for small businesses (10 employees or less). It is a Louisiana chartered bank that began serving Morehouse and Richland Parishes in 1910. It is located at 2360 Tower Drive in Monroe. Paige Oliver serves as President & CEO for the bank.
The winner of the medium business category (11-50 employees) was Spartan Adventure Park. The business opened in 2019 with a $2.1-million investment. Everett Stagg, owner, created the business as a fun environment offering activities for the entire family, including a trampoline park and virtual reality rides and party rooms.
Recognized as the large business winner (51 to 100 employees) was Drax. The company manufactures compressed wood pellets from sustainably managed forests. The corporate headquarters recently moved into Tower Place, located at 1500 North 19th St., occupying the entire 5th floor. They also have facilities throughout the southeast United States. Drax was represented by Annmarie Sartor and Matt White.
The Spirit of Learning Award was presented to Louisiana Delta Community College. The college is the training ground for many technical fields for the region. They were represented by Interim Chancellor Chris Broadwater.
The Spirit of Community Award was presented to Stephens Media Group. The company is a broadcast and digital advertising company with four radio stations, one of them is 92.3 The Wolf, which live streamed the event. In January 2020, SMG relocated its station to 1500 North 19th St. inside Tower Place and created five new positions. Mike Downhour is SMG’s Market Manager.
The Spirit of Distinction Award was presented to Chennault Aviation and Military Museum. The museum preserves our nation’s military history and highlights those who served in the all the wars of the United States. Nell Calloway, a granddaughter of General Claire Chennault, serves as museum CEO and President. The Museum will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. The museum is located at 701 Kansas Lane.
The 20 finalists in the small business (less than 10 employees) category are: All Star Trophies and Awards; Avery Suites, LLC & Will Stor, LLC; Bank of Oak Ridge; Cake; Chennault Aviation and Military Museum; Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf; Half Moon Studio; Legacy Metal Worx; Little Sparrow, LLC, M3 Physio, LLC; Matherne & Davis Attorneys at Law, LLC; Parkway Pharmacy; Petals and Pearls; Pizza Fest Apizzeria LLC; Revival Design & Consign; Rodney J. Hobbs VFW Post 1809;, Sadie C’s, LLC; The Manning Firm; Vintage Soul Boutique; and Will Source, Inc.
The nine finalists in the medium business (between 11-50 employees) category are: Amazing Lash Studio; Century Next Bank; Dhaliwal Inc. dba Now Save Stores; Guaranty Bank and Trust; Guidance for Behavioral Health; Silas Simmons, LLP; Stephens Media Group; Spartan Adventure Park; and Warhawk Harley-Davidson.
The four large business finalist are Coast Professional, Inc; Drax; Louisiana Delta Community College; and Ouachita Parish School Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.