The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted a First Responders’ Appreciation Lunch on Friday, Sept. 10.
WMWO Chamber members, volunteers and staff are prepared to serve over 500 law enforcement officers and first responders from the City of West Monroe and Ouachita Parish.
“It is with much pleasure for the WMWO Chamber and members of the community to recognize the efforts of our local law enforcement and emergency service providers” said Kristopher Kelley, Communications Director at the WMWO Chamber. “Every day they ensure that help is available in our moments of need and that our community continues to be safe.”
This complimentary lunch is title sponsored by Plunk’s Wrecker Service and our generous community sponsors — ATMOS Energy, Brookshire’s, Cooper Veterinary Hospital, Dan Blakeney Catering, Entergy, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Graphic Packaging, Johnny’s Pizza House, Lazenby & Co., Newk’s, Paramount Healthcare Consultants, P3 Promotional, Tas Environmental, and Walmart. And sincere thanks to the City of West Monroe, Ouachita Parish Schools, Massey Meat Market, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse, and Iron Cactus.
The appreciation lunch was held as a to-go and delivery event organized at the Ouachita Parish School Board cafeteria and is an annual event for the Chamber as part of National Day of Service.
