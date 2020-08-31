The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce is helping people get back to work!
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the WMWO Chamber will host, Career Boost: A Professional Headshot Day created to provide the unemployed a complimentary, professional headshot that can be included with their resume and post on job and networking sites.
To help job seekers get noticed and hired quicker, professionals will be on site assisting with interview skills, resume writing and personal career coaching.
Career Boost will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the West Monroe Chamber office located on 112 Professional Drive.
To reserve your space, book an appointment online at westmonroechamber.org/career-boost-event. Career Boost is free, but limited reservations are available.
