It is unfortunate that we must announce that The Chennault Gala is being rescheduled.
A key band member of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has contracted Coronavirus. For the safety of all involved, we are postponing the event to December 12 from 6-8 PM.
Tickets are available for purchase at chennault.eventbrite.com or at the Museum.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.
If you have already purchased tickets and cannot attend the new date, either request a refund through Eventbrite or contact Caroline at caroline@chennaultmuseum.org.
