Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Louisiana Seafood plan to host the Chennault Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The community is invited to attend this second annual event at the Chennault Hangar located across from the Museum at 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, Louisiana. This year’s theme is “USO Jubilee: A 1940’s Canteen Experience” in celebration of the Museum’s 20th anniversary.
The Museum is a treasure in northeastern Louisiana, honoring Gen. Claire L. Chennault, the legendary World War II hero of the air war against the Japanese and the leader of the famed Flying Tigers in China.
The evening will begin with a VIP reception for local dignitaries and sponsors inside the Museum at 6 p.m. Entertainment begins outside the hangar at 7 p.m.
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra are slated to give a performance like no other outside at the Museum’s hangar.
Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements, and phenomenal musicianship, the bands bring a charm and talent to the stage.
Fashioned in the style and swagger of the legendary entertainers lead by Frank Sinatra, band leaders Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook, graced with a touch of Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more, offering a freshness and relevance that speaks to every soul.
Food will be available for purchase from the Delta Roux & Que food truck which will be on-site.
General admission tickets are $30. General admission ticket holders are asked to bring their own chair to enjoy the show. For a seat at a table, tickets are $50. Reserved tables for four are $200.
Tickets and tables can be purchased online at chennault.eventbrite.com or at the Museum. Tickets are limited.
Admission to the museum is free, but donations are appreciated. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and is located at 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71203.
