The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is once again partnering with the National World War II Museum to bring area students National History Day.
History Day is open to all Northeast Louisiana students grades 6-12. National History Day’s purpose is to encourage students to explore the past as a historian.
Students can select their own topics, find the significance of their event in history, and create one of five different types of projects - exhibit, research paper, performance, website or documentary. Students may work in small groups or individually. Student’s work will be judged in two categories, Junior Division — grades 6-8 and Senior Division — grades 9-12.
Every year, National History Day frames students’ research within a historical theme. The theme is chosen for broad application to world, national, or state history and its relevance to ancient history or to the more recent past.
The 2021-2022 theme is Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences. Students are free to choose any topic they feel addresses the theme and are encouraged to look not only to history and social studies for possible topics but also topics covered in economics, geography, art, and science.
The local National History Day contest will be held at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday March 12. Registration deadline for the local competition is March 5, 2022.
After local competitions, winning projects will advance to the state competition held in New Orleans at the National World War II Museum. The state contest registration deadline is April 1, 2022. The in-person contest date is April 9, 2022.
State winners move on to the national contest, which will be held June 12-16, 2022, in Maryland.
Students not only have a chance to win cash prizes and scholarships at every level, but they also have a chance to become writers, filmmakers, web designers, playwrights and artists as they create unique contemporary expressions of history.
Interested participants can contact Tanya M. Shlosman at TShlosman@yahoo.com, call 318-362-5540.
