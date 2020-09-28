The second annual Chennault Gala featuring a performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra is comimg up! It is free to watch the program, but viewers are encouraged to give a donation at this link: http://bit.ly/chennault
The performance will launch on Facebook Premier on the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum page at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s Gala is going virtual. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform for a limited audience at the Chennault Aviation Park on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The performance will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook for the public on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Join the museum for this unique, virtual USO Jubilee as they celebrate their 20th year of operation.
Thanks to the sponsors: Monroe-West Monroe CVB, Skent-N-Dent, James Machine Works, Spartan Adventure Park, The Platter, Choice Brands, Lamar Advertising, and Stephens Media.
