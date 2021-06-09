Locals looking for homemade, locally produced art and produce can take advantage of the North Louisiana Crafts, Chicken Swap and Produce event to satisfy their wants. The event is expected to bring artisans, crafters, poultry, and food producers together to benefit the community in north Louisiana.
No garage, or re-sale items. Items must be all homegrown, home-raised, or homemade.
The event will take place Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 205 Mane Street in West Monroe, at the old mini golf course next to Tractor Supply.
