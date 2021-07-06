If local residents and visitors are looking for homemade, locally produced art and produce, they are invited to the North Louisiana Crafts, Chicken Swap and Produce event on Saturday, July 10.
The event will take place at 1905 North 7th St. in West Monroe from 8 a.m. to 12 noon. (The parking lot of Health Care Consultants (HCC). Parking located along the side and behind HCC.)
Event organizers say their goal is to bring artisans, crafters, poultry, and food producers together to benefit the community in north Louisiana.
No garage, or re-sale items. Items must be all homegrown, home-raised, or homemade.
If interested in reserving a spot as a vendor, call Carla Gardner at (318) 372-4753. Vendors must reserve a spot before 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.
All animals must be contained.
