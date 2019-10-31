Pelican State Credit Union hosted its second annual Free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Monroe Civic Center.
Thirty-eight children and their parents came out to this fun event. The weather was beautiful, and it turned out to be a great day for a bike race! Registration began at 9 am, and all racers were called to the starting line for warm-ups with special guest Petey the Pelican at 10 a.m.
The event was split up into three races based on the racers’ ages: 5 and under, 6-9, and 10-12. Each racer received a ribbon of completion and a goody bag for crossing the finish line.
There was also a prize drawing after each race for a brand-new bike as well as a parent door-prize drawing. In addition to the races and prizes, there were healthy refreshments, music, games, a bounce house, a fire truck, face painting, and more!
This event was made possible with the help of its sponsors: the Monroe Police Department, Jena Professional Hair Care, The Muffin Tin, City of Monroe Fire Fighters, Nutrition Healthy Choice, Downtown River Market, TRIO Programs Student Support Services with University of Louisiana Monroe, Jimmy John’s, Raising Cane’s, Chennault Aviation Museum, Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Masur Museum of Art, and Stephens Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.