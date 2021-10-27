Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 3rd annual free Kids Bike Race on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Tower Place in Monroe.
This free, fun event is an absolute favorite for families in Ouachita Parish, and the credit union is thankful to make memories that last a lifetime with the community.
There was no shortage of competitive spirit shown as 19 kids pedaled as fast as they could around each lap. They were cheered on by Pelican team members, their families, and Pelican State CU’s mascot, Petey the Pelican.
To kick off the event, volunteers led stretches so that each participant could get warmed up before their big race. The credit union gave away door prizes from Ouachita Parish businesses after each race and awarded each racer a medal of achievement. There was also a drawing for lucky participant from each race to win a brand new bike! In addition to the races and prizes, there were healthy refreshments, fun games, music, and many other activities available for parents and kids alike to enjoy.
The credit union would also like to express its sincere appreciation to ULM TRIO Programs Student Support Services for their incredible efforts helping with the event.
Their volunteers assisted with setting up tents, cheering on the racers, passing out medals, and more, further showcasing their commitment to peer mentoring and the prosperity of the youth in the Monroe community.
This event was completely free and open to the public, and Pelican membership was not required to attend or win prizes.
This event was made possible with the help and support of its local Monroe sponsors: 1-2-Snap Photo Booth, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Lyfe Skills Collaboration, The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, Masur Museum of Art, Monroe Police Department, Monroe Fire Department, ULM TRIO Programs Student Support Services, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Yo-Yo Creation, LLC., Escapades and More, The Muffin Tin, Jena’ Professional Hair Care, Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, Johnny’s Pizza House, Raising Cane’s, ULM College of Business & Social Sciences, 2High Trampoline Park, Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, and Northeast Monroe Rotary Club.
