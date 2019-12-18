The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities (LEH), in partnership with Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser, has selected musician, composer and educator Terence Blanchard as the 2020 Humanist of the Year.
Dr. Lynn Clark, of Monroe, was presented the Light Up for Literacy Award, presented in partnership with the State Library of Louisiana’s Center for the Book.
Clark first started on the path to making lasting contributions to literacy efforts as a middle school teacher working in Louisiana public schools.
Since 2014, Clark has served as Executive Director of the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana.
Under her stewardship, the organization has opened additional Head Start centers, and developed new programs, such as Literacy Plus, a partnership with the Monroe Housing Authority, Capital One Bank and the LEH that provides literacy programs to bridge the gap between home and school.
The award, which has been given annually since 1985, is part of the state humanities council’s effort to honor individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the study and understanding of the humanities.
Blanchard and the other award winners will be honored on May 7, 2020, at the LEH Bright Lights Awards Dinner in New Orleans.
An award-winning composer, arranger and performer, Blanchard also works with young musicians as a teacher and mentor.
His second opera, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” based on the memoir by New York Times journalist and Louisiana native Charles Blow, will be the first opera by a black composer staged at the New York Metropolitan Opera.
In 2018, Blanchard received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score for the Spike Lee film “BlacKkKlansman.” A native of New Orleans, Blanchard studied at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA) and Rutgers University. He is an internationally recognized authority on jazz and a faithful supporter of music education.
