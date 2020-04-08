The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana recently hired Leann Bond to serve as the organization’s new executive director.
Dr. Lynn Clark, the current executive director, will remain in the position until April 10.
Bond worked for more than 20 years in the non-profit sector. She most recently served as a consultant for multiple non-profits and as the Director of Resource Development for The Arc Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport. She has been very active in Louisiana serving on boards, the Mayor’s Advisory Council for People with Disabilities, and a recipient of the PTA Life Service Award.
“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Lynda Gavioli and Dr. Lynn Clark, and to join the incredible team at the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana,” Bond said. “Having worked with many children and youth programs, I have seen firsthand the importance of ensuring children have the best possible start in their lives. Nurturing the first years of growth is crucial for future development and health.”
A graduate of Louisiana State University, Leann was born and raised in Haynesville, LA and has lived in several cities across the State, building roots and a deep love for Louisiana. She is also the proud mother of two children.
“The dedication of the Children’s Coalition to create communities where children and families thrive has touched me deeply,” Bond said. “There are challenges around us, so it is essential that we all work together as a strong community to provide much-needed support. Imagine the impact we will have when we believe and support the boundless potential of our children and youth.”
Meanwhile, Clark announced her intent to depart in late 2019 and has recently accepted a position as the Executive Director for the Alabama Humanities Foundation in Birmingham, Alabama.
“I am so grateful for my time at the Coalition, and I leave knowing that the Coalition is in strong hands. Not only is Leann a perfect fit for where we are as an organization, but our strong staff will provide the support she needs to lead during these difficult times,” said Clark.
The Children’s Coalition thanked Clark for her work as executive director. During her tenure, the organization grew by more than 50 employees and nearly $5 million annually. At that time, the Children’s Coalition secured funding for federal and state programs including Early Head Start (ACF), Family Resource Center (DCFS), Child Care Resource and Referral (LDE), Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems (HRSA), Drug Free Communities (DHH).
Under her leadership, she centralized programs into one-stop in a high-poverty area to seamlessly connect families to child care, parenting and basic needs This allowed 1,000+ children and families in first years and 120 homeless children and parents to be served. She also created unique early childhood natural play space and 30-bed edible garden that wraps around one-stop and feed 134 children in the Early Head Start program each week and expanded Farm to Preschool approach to include 20 child care centers in second year.
The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is dedicated to creating communities where children and families thrive. We address the needs of children and youth ages 0-18 in four main areas: Early Care and Education, Healthy Living, Parent Education and Youth Development.
Despite doors being closed to the Downtown Monroe headquarters, countless services have continued. Staff continues to provide classes remotely for our childcare providers in the Ancillary Teaching Certificate program, Child Care Connections and families in the Family Resource Center. Early Head Start families are also provided remote support and supplies like diapers and wipes. Many other programs are pivoting to address issues that are arising because of the shut down including mental health support for childcare providers and families as well as our Child Care Resource and Referral agency working with our essential personnel in finding quality child care.
