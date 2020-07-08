Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens will resume on July 11. The July project will be DIY Lava Lamps.
Children’s Fundays occur once/month from 10 a.m.-noon. Crafts and fun will be offered for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and come enjoy the gardens. Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event! Cost is $5 per child; accompanying adults enter free. *All children MUST be accompanied by an adult.
About the Biedenharn Museum & Gardens
The Biedenharn Museum & Gardens is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free parking is available on three sides of the museum. The main parking area is located on Speed Avenue near the main entrance to the Coke Museum.
Tour information, maps, and tickets are available at the Museum Store located inside the Coke Museum. Admission is currently free until July 7. After that date, Adults $6 Students $4 (Under 12 years old) Annual Pass $20 (a great bargain)
Visit bmuseum.org or call 318-387-5281 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.