The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has partnered with the Museums for All program to reduce its admission fee for low-income families.
- By Jim Brown www.jimbrownusa.com
My family and I are currently on an extended vacation to Paris and Provence in central Franc… Read moreJim Brown: France and Louisiana
- By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com
It wasn’t a very helpful regular session of the Louisiana Legislature, but it could have bee… Read moreJeff Sadow: Pluses, minuses in session
- By Jeff Crouere jeff@ringsidepolitics.com
Eight years of abuse of President Donald Trump culminated in the 37 felony count indictment … Read moreJeff Crouere: Democrats abuse Trump; Republicans protect Biden
- By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com
The fussing and shouting that marked the conclusion of the regular session last week could b… Read moreJeremy Alford: Legislature faced with uncertainty post-session
- The Baton Rouge Advocate
We already knew that the Legislature was prone to getting into trouble when money was tight. Read moreThe Baton Rouge Advocate: Chaos in session’s final moments
- By Paul Hurd paul@LouisianaExcel.org
The regular 2023 fiscal session of the Louisiana legislature ended unceremoniously June 8 wi… Read morePaul Hurd: Annual ‘Louisiana Going Away Party’ over
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
The summer season is upon us. We know that because it is hot and humid, we are planning tri… Read moreBill Roark: Busy season in summer market
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Throughout the book of Numbers, there are several challenges of Moses and Aaron, and ultimat… Read moreFor the Ages: When you see no result from plowing
Deray Montrez Richard, 38, of Bastrop, was recently sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maur… Read moreBastrop man sentenced in human trafficking case
Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC) and Mississippi State University signed a memorandu… Read moreLDCC-MSU agreement creates pathway to bachelor degree
The state Department of Transportation and Development announced last week that construction… Read moreLighting project to require lane closures on Hwy 165
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe man accused of fatally shooting Kentarius Webb in 2017 was found guilty of second… Read moreMonroe man unanimously found guilty of 2017 murder
The state Department of Health released a statement last week urging residents to avoid area… Read moreLDH: Avoid waterbodies with algal blooms
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
In the final minutes of the regular legislative session, state lawmakers swiftly signed off … Read moreLegislature approves last-minute $45B budget
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson and the former clerk, Louise Bond, obtained appro… Read moreBenson lawsuit transferred to federal court
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish Schools officials are cooperating with local law enforcement’s investigation… Read moreCredit card activity results in finding
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish School Board opened its regular meeting Tuesday with a prayer in the nam… Read moreOPSB sticks with prayer at meetings
The city of Monroe was awarded $872,900 through the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) … Read moreMonroe awarded $872,900 to clean downtown property
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Amtrak and the Southern Rail Commission (SRC) submitted a $14 million grant request to the F… Read moreAmtrak, SRC seeking $14M for I-20 passenger rail
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Carbo Landscape Architecture officials unveiled a final master plan on Monday to revamp the … Read moreMonroe unveils plans to revitalize three city parks
