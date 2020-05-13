Chennault Aviation & Military Museum and the Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Houston recently provided 1,000 meals to St. Francis Medical Center employees.
“I saw from the TV news that medical workers in St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe are admitting patients in a very active manner,” wrote Consul General Cai Wei in an open letter to the people of Monroe. “Their selfless contribution and commitment to saving lives with boundless love are so touching.”
The Consul General’s donation was facilitated through 1,000 meals provided by Texas Roadhouse of West Monroe.
The donation not only fed healthcare workers in the thick of the COVID-19 crisis but also supported a local business affected by the current restaurant closure orders, museum officials said.
In a statement, Nick Van, Managing Partner and Jennifer Van, Local Store Marketer of Texas Roadhouse in West Monroe wrote, “Texas Roadhouse in West Monroe is honored to take part in this incredible, heart-felt outreach to our front line medical professionals. Our team will be providing Legendary meals to approximately 1,000 St. Francis employees, and we are so proud to be a part of that. As with other restaurants and businesses across the country, we are all grateful for any support we can get from our community and guests.”
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum has a long relationship with China that is celebrated by the Consul General’s donation.
“In 1941, General Claire Chennault went to China with the Flying Tigers to help Chinese people fight against Japanese invaders,” wrote Consul General Cai Wei. “The Flying Tigers are a symbol of friendship between China and the U.S. and the people of our two countries.”
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum provides many services for our local veterans and its mission is to “Promote, Preserve, & Honor Military & Aviation History”. This is done through the Museum’s 11,000 artifacts, including an expansive exhibit on General Claire Chennault, the Flying Tigers, and the long-lasting relationship between the people of China and America. That relationship is celebrated again through the Consul General’s donation.
