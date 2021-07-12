The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana is planning to host the inaugural Christmas in July event on Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Genesis Center in Bastrop.
This will be a community event where families can shop FREE for items such as clothing, toys, toiletries, etc. Door prizes and food will also be available.
New Morning Star Baptist Church and the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana (CCNELA) are partnering to establish Project Restore which is a community based, volunteer-run clothes closet committed to serving the homeless, kinship families, foster and adoptive families in Morehouse Parish.
Project Restore Clothes Closet will launch at the July 17 event for viewing only. The Closet will open by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.