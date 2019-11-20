Members from the Calhoun community are planning to host a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.
Parade information can be found on Facebook under the page for the Calhoun Louisiana Community Christmas Parade.
The parade will feature pets, too. Pets will lead the parade after judges determine the cutest pet.
The parade organizers are seeking participants. Entry fees range from $5 to $20. Parade proceeds will benefit local food banks.
To find out more, call Phyllis Fontenot at (318) 355-5162, Traci Tedeton at (318) 548-9624, or Mary Johnson at (318) 732-0934, Twylia Lord at (318) 789-6667, or Sonja Provost at (318) 914-1221.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 10.
