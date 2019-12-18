Union Museum of History and Art is proud to announce its upcoming exhibit of works by internationally known African-American artist Don Cincone. The three-week exhibit will be launched on Jan. 7, 2020 with a public reception for Cincone from 4 to 6 p.m. In addition to his museum exhibit, Cincone will visit students in local schools to talk about his art process.
Born in Alto, in 1936, he currently resides in Monroe and has close family ties in the Marion area. Cincone has traveled worldwide to study and exhibit his art in studios and museums, and was awarded the Silver Medal of literary arts and Sciences in Rome in 1968. He was commissioned by Universal Studios to do 85 paintings for the 1965 movie “The Art of Love” which starred James Garner, Dick Van Dyke and Angie Dickinson. His art has been included in the collections of such notables as Walt Disney, Henri Mancini, Ross Hunter, Leonard Bernstein and Edward G. Robinson.
