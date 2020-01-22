The city of Monroe presented awards to 13 local people and organizations last week as part of the city’s 41st Annual Birthday Salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The MLK ceremony was held Jan. 15 at the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center.
Dr. Carolyn Hunt, a minister at Walk in the Word Church in Monroe, was the keynote speaker at the event centered on “A Recommitment to Nonviolence.”
The Wossman High School choir presented songs by Deziray Sullivan.
The city has held the award ceremony for 14 years.
Local attorney J. Rodney Pierre and the City of Faith each received the James Sharp Jr. Justice Award.
Brooke Foy and Gaundhi Hays each received the B.D. Robinson Unity Award.
Pashen Sims with the Arts with Passion and JP Morgan Chase each received the Lillie “Granny” Goins Community Service Award.
Andrew Hill and Ouachita Christian School Coach Steven Fitzhugh received the Morris Henry Carroll Education Award.
Monroe City Court Judge Jeff Joyce and Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter received the W.L. “Jack” Hoard Public Service Award.
Pastor Adrian Fisher and Capt. Jerome Casey received the Nashall “Shack” Harris Humanitarian Award.
Rev. Willie Hunter Sr. received the Martin Luther King Jr. Trailblazer Award.
