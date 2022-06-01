The city of Monroe is participating in the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 (AEP6) study, the sixth national study of the economic impact of the nonprofit arts and culture industry.
The study is meant to document the economic power that the arts and culture wield in communities ranging in geography, population and population density.
The city of Monroe represents one of 387 participating communities from across the United States. Each community will receive a customized economic impact report about the number of jobs supported, government revenue generated and economic activity of its nonprofit arts and culture sector.
“The Arts & Economic Prosperity series demonstrates that an investment in the arts provides both cultural and economic benefits… In 2017, AEP5 documented that the nonprofit arts industry generated $166.3 billion in economic activity (spending by organizations plus the event-related spending by their audiences), which supported 4.6 million jobs and generated $27.5 billion in government revenue,” according to the Americans for the Arts website.
AEP6 surveys will be collected from attendees to arts events in each participating community from May 2022 through April 2023.
The national findings, as well as the results for each of the 387 participating communities will be made public in September 2023.
