The city of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation will host “Love Local in the Park” this Saturday, Oct. 3, beginning at noon at Kiroli Park.
Love Local in the Park is being presented by Paramount Healthcare Consultants and Walsworth & Company. This family-friendly outdoor event will take place on the grounds of beautiful Kiroli Park.
The day will feature local musicians and performers on the Kiroli Park Bandstand. In addition to performances throughout the day, there will be food trucks as well as artisan and makers selling unique items. A variety of local musicians and performers will showcase their talent throughout the day, beginning at noon.
The headliner for Love Local in the Park is Robert Finley as seen on the television show “America’s Got Talent.”
Finley will take the stage at 6 p.m. on October 3. Admission to Kiroli Park on October 3 will be $5 per person and $2 for children 10 and under.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets. Social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the park.
For more information about Love Local in the Park, please call the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or email mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.
Additional information including a full performance schedule can be found online at www.facebook.com/CityofWestMonroe
