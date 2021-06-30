The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office recently recognized Zach Stephens with his Bloodhound Ruby and Jacob Darden with his Bloodhound Clyde for their successful volunteer efforts assisting OPSO in searching for two lost men in separate searches.
Zach Stephens and Ruby were recognized for their efforts in June for locating an elderly man that had been lost for five days in a dense wooded area of western Ouachita Parish.
An ongoing search since day one by deputies, Ouachita Parish Fire, civilian volunteers and other agencies had been unsuccessful. Stephens offered his services and brought Ruby to search the area.
Within a very short period of time, the man was found. Thanks to their efforts, the person was found safe and returned home after receiving medical treatment.
On Sunday, June 20, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office began a search for a person lost in the wooded area of Kings Lake Road-Bawcomville Recreation area.
OPSO began the search at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday after receiving a phone call from a man stating he was lost in the woods and then his phone battery apparently died. Deputies searched until approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22 with no success.
Jacob Darden and Clyde were contacted and volunteered their services. The search resumed at daylight and within a very few minutes of their arrival, the lost person was found. He, too, was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.
Both of these men were lost in densely wooded areas.
“No doubt the efforts of these two handlers and their Bloodhounds enabled the rescue and saved the lives of both men,” said Glenn Springfield, the sheriff’s spokesperson. “We appreciate their assistance.”
