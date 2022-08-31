The Ouachita Council on Aging will host “Art on the Bayou” from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the center on Ferrand Street in Monroe. The annual show for the Debra Heard art class features seniors work focusing on bayou life and scenes.  Art will be for sale to the public. Shown are a few of her students (Debra Heard standing in left photo) working on their pieces.

