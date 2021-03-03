Coast Professional, Inc. (Coast) recently announced the promotion of Jonathan Prince to Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Prince exhibits more than 20 years of experience managing high-performing teams and has demonstrated his proficiency in leadership, business strategy, and organizational development.
In his new role, Prince will be responsible for the company’s overall success and strategic vision, as well as the development and execution of the company’s short and long-term growth plans. This includes oversight of all departments, Operating Board membership, and the development of company-wide growth initiatives. He will continue his responsibilities as a key personnel member for major clients and as an authorized company representative.
Coast Professional, Inc. is an accounts receivable management and call center company, dedicated to the respectful and ethical communication with consumers.
More info: www.coastprofessional.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.