COAST PROFESSIONAL, a student loan collection agency in West Monroe, hosted a First Responder’s Day cookout at its Downing Pines office earlier this week to honor emergency event responders in the area. This event is part of Coast’s volunteer committee aptly titled “Coast Cares,” which positively impacts the community through volunteer efforts and charitable donations. Coast employees served 140 first responders. (Courtesy photos)

