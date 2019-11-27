Coast Professional Inc. recently promoted both Chad Reese and Randy Diffy to Director of Operations. Reese will serve as Director of Operations at the company’s Elma, New York office, while Diffy will be at Coast’s West Monroe office.
These promotions are a result of the employees’ experience and success, as well as the company’s significant growth over the past year.
Diffy began his career with Coast in 2014 in an administrative support role. He was promoted to Manager of Operations in 2016 and to Director of Operations in 2019. Diffy is responsible for evaluating the company’s everyday business systems with focus on process improvement, increased efficiency, oversight, and control. He will oversee the company’s higher education business line and the administrative teams. Diffy resides in West Monroe.
Reese started with Coast in 2018 as a Rehabilitation Manager and quickly advanced his career to Director of Operations. He now oversees 45 employees and is responsible for ensuring an optimum balance of productivity.
Reese will be responsible for the continued performance on one of the company’s federal government contracts. He has more than 18 years of experience in the collection industry and resides in Arcade, New York.
“Both Chad and Randy are dedicated, hard-working employees who earned their promotions by adhering to and upholding Coast’s core values,” said Coast COO, Jon Prince. “They are both experts in this field and are bringing over 23 years of combined industry experience to their new positions. We truly believe in the advantages of promoting internally and recognizing our employees for their hard work, knowledge, and skills. Chad and Randy are a perfect example of this mentality.”
