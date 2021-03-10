The University of Louisiana Monroe will honor the class of Spring 2020 with a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17.
Due to state restrictions on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university could not have commencement in May 2020. A virtual ceremony was produced to recognize the graduates. The graduates now have an opportunity to participate in a commencement ceremony, which will be held in Kitty DeGree Hall. Detailed ceremony instructions will be released at a later date to ensure COVID-19 restrictions to be set in April are met. No guests will be allowed. Graduates can find information on the ULM Commencement website. Commencement regalia is required and can be ordered from the ULM bookstore. There will also be an opportunity for professional photos during the ceremony.
Graduates planning to attend the commencement ceremony for the class for spring 2020 are asked to RSVP using this link: https://webservices.ulm.edu/webforms/form/spring-2020-graduates. Details regarding the Spring 2021 commencement ceremony have not yet been established. The date of the spring 2021 ceremony is Saturday, May 15, 2021. Details regarding both ceremonies are fluid and are subject to change.
